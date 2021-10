SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A 28-year-old Berlin man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting state police officers multiple times as well as spitting on them.

State police at Somerset initially received a call for a man, later identified as Nicholas Jerin, who had consumed numbers pills and needed evaluation, according to the affidavit. When they arrived, they found out Jerin had an active warrant for his arrest in Ohio.