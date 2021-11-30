Midday Forecast, Tuesday November 30, 2021

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with a few sprinkles or flurries.

Wednesday will be a milder day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night will be cloudy with showers moving in.

Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with showers. Mainly we will see shower activity during the morning hours. This is due to another clipper system moving into Central PA. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a shower or flurry. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and some sun. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sunday night will be cloudy. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 30s.

Monday we will have a cloudy sky with snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.