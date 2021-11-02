Midday Forecast, Tuesday November 2, 2021

Today will be a rather cloudy day with just a shower or two. It will be chilly with high temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Huntingdon County tonight into early Wednesday morning. If you have any sensitive plants outside across Central PA, you will want to bring those inside.

Wednesday we will have more clouds mixing with some sunshine. In the northwest, there could be a few sprinkles or flurries. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Once again in our northwestern counties could see a few flurries or some sprinkles. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have partly cloudy to sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have sunshine with just a few passing clouds. There will be a southeasterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky.

Sunday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. On Sunday we will also have a westerly wind. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will also have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday there will be a westerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s.