Midday forecast Tuesday, May 26, 2020

As the week progresses the region will experience more summer like conditions. Today will be similar to Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and a touch of humidity. Under a mainly sunny sky highs will crack 80 degrees and temperatures will continue to be above average into the middle of the week.

It’ll be another mild night with lows in the low 60s. Some may begin to reach for the air conditioner with a few stuffy nights expected over the next few days. Dry conditions will last into the overnight hours and it will be partly cloudy.

Occasional sunshine will be seen for the first part of Wednesday however, a partly cloudy sky will turn mostly cloudy. Temperatures will once again be ten degrees above average with highs reaching into the low 80s. Temperatures only dipping into the low to mid 60s will not be the most comfortable sleeping weather.

Humid and dry and summer like conditions will take their leave starting Thursday. Clouds will roll in and there will be greater chances for rain. Some showers will trickle in and an afternoon thunderstorm may also be in the mix. Highs will reach into the 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will begin to lower and return to average through the end of the week. A wetter pattern will also be established across the region. Scattered showers passing through Friday. A thunderstorm will also be possible for the day. Highs will be at or just below 80 degrees and lows will be in the upper 50s.

By the weekend, a cooler and less humid air mass will arrive. Conditions will begin to clear out and temperatures will decrease and get closer to average. It will be mainly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. More sunshine will be seen Sunday with highs around the mid 70s.

The nice and dry pattern will continue into the new week. Sunshine with occasional clouds will be seen for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70s for both days.