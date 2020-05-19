Midday Forecast, Tuesday May 19, 2020

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Winds on today will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be breezy making the air feel colder. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. This week we are going to be in between a cut off low-pressure system and also a system out in the Atlantic Ocean. At this point, since we will be between the two, it looks like a rather cloudy pattern with a few peeks of sunshine, but not a lot of rainfall here in Central PA. Tonight there will be variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, but Wednesday is looking dry. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour once again making the air feel cooler. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with patchy clouds. Thursday we will have clouds with some sun along with showers developing. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. There could even be a thunderstorm in spots. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have a partially clear sky. Low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will be partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out but most of the day looks dry. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night the sky will be partially clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a partly sunny sky. Tuesday night temperatures will fal linto the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.