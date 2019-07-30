Midday Forecast, Tuesday July 30, 2019

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with showers and thunderstorms in spots. Some storms could produce downpours, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Once the front moves through, temperatures will start to fall. Tonight we will continue to have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow the cold front will stall right to our south. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy fog. Thursday we most will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. A shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday in southern counties. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Since the front stalled to our south, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast and will be light. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday a ridge of high pressure will make its way to Central PA. We will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a clear Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny. It will also be a warm day. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday there will be a partly to mostly sunny sky. The rest of next week temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.