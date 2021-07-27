Midday Forecast, Tuesday July 27, 2021

Today we will have another warm day in Central PA. Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s. Some spots will near the lower 90s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have hazy sunshine and it will be hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out later this evening in our northern counties. Most of us will stay dry. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday a cold front will cross Central PA. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will continue to see some showers around. Temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday there will be a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip into the 50s. Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build into Central PA. Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Sunday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm around. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperature fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday will be a dry and sunny day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s.