Midday Forecast, Tuesday July 14, 2020

Today there will be a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have a sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Wednesday we will have high temperatures soaring back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It is going to be a hot day. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday afternoon there may be a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be hazy, hot and humid. Friday once again you cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday will be a hot and humid day with hazy sunshine.

Our high temperatures on Saturday will soar into the lower to mid 90s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest ushering in the heat and humidity. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday out high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Monday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s.