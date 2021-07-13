Midday Forecast, Tuesday July 13, 2021

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with some showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures back into the 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday evening temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday night we will have a partially clear sky. Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be a hot and humid day. Friday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. With the heat and humidity, a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s.