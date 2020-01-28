Midday Forecast, Tuesday January 28, 2020

Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have flurries or sprinkles in the area. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky.

High pressure will build into the area on Wednesday. Wednesday there will be sunshine with clouds mixing in. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest and will be between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night will be clear allowing temperatures to fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.Thursday will be another day with sunshine and some cloud coverage. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is slightly above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the northwest. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky.

Friday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be light from the southwest. Friday night we will have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures on Friday night will fall into the mid to upper 20s. This weekend there is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. We will have a better idea as the week progresses. At this point, it looks like a low pressure system will hug the eastern seaboard. Saturday we will have clouds increasing as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night into Sunday some snow showers or rain showers will arrive. Saturday night our temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

If you’re headed to Gobbler’s Knob for Groundhog Day make sure to have the proper weather gear. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky with some showers and snow showers mixed in. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.