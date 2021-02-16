Midday Forecast, Tuesday February 16, 2021

This afternoon we will have a cloudy sky with a lingering flurry or two. Our high temperatures hit in the morning hours in the 30s and temperatures will tumble into the 20s this afternoon. This is due to strong winds from the west. Winds this afternoon will pick up between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.

High pressure will be in place on Wednesday. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night clouds will thicken and temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s.

Thursday our next system will move in. It looks like we start with snow on Thursday and then it turns into a wintry mix with freezing rain, we could even see plain rain on Thursday too. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. The wintry mix continues overnight before tapering off on Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday night temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday we will have a few snow showers or a wintry mix early and then a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday nigh temperatures tumble into the teens.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Monday will be a cloudy day with snow showers or a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday will be a milder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.