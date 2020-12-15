Midday Forecast, Tuesday December 15, 2020

Today high pressure will be in place over Central Pennsylvania. We will have sunshine fading behind the clouds today. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight clouds will thicken. Our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Wednesday a significant low-pressure system will make its way into Pennsylvania. It will bring with it times of heavy snowfall during the afternoon and evening hours. Already ahead of this low pressure system the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, Clearfield and Somerset Counties beginning Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Elk and Cameron for the same time frame.

We will see more snowfall in the east compared to the west. East and around I-99 could see the highest amounts between 12″ to 18″ of snowfall. In the Laurel Highlands and Clearfield County there could be around 9-12″ of snow. Elk, Cameron, and Jefferson Counties could see 6-9″ of snowfall. It does look like an all snow event, and snow amounts could change in the next day depending on the track of the low pressure system. This will disrupt travel and creating slick and icy roadways as well as reduce visibility mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be form the east between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s as the snow continues to fall. Snow will linger into early Thursday morning and then taper off as the day goes along. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s. Friday we will have times of clouds and some sunshine. A few flurries in the morning cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. Sunday we will have a cloudy start but by the afternoon we should see a few peeks of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a milder day with a partly sunny sky. Winds on Monday will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries around. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.