Midday Forecast, Tuesday December 14, 2021

Today there will be sunshine mixing in with the clouds. We will see a bit more cloud coverage in the northern counties. Winds will be light. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures on tonight will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers or some drizzle. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday a cold front will approach. Ahead of the front temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday there will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late Thursday showers will arrive. Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night another low-pressure system starts to move in. Friday night will be cloudy with showers. In some higher elevations a few snowflakes may mix in. Temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have a cloudy sky with times of rain. There could be a bit of a mix in higher elevations. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. It will be cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. We could see a few flurries on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a variable cloudy sky.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with some showers or a wintry mix. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could see a snow shower or two on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.