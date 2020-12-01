Midday Forecast, Tuesday December 1, 2020

This afternoon it will continue to be windy with snow showers. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson County until Wednesday at noon. Cambria and Somerset until Wednesday at 7:00 AM. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisories could pick up 3-6″ of snowfall in spots through Wednesday morning. Further to the east of I-99, there will only be a dusting to an inch. Already in the northwestern counties and the Laurel Highlands we have see an inch or so of snowfall. Today will also be quite blustery. Winds today will be sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the west. Gusts will be higher. Use caution while traveling. Snow showers could reduce visibility and make roadways icy and slick. Today our high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will continue to have snow showers around with low temperatures falling into the 20s.

Wednesday will be a cold and blustery day. Wednesday we will start off with snow showers and flurries in the morning. During the afternoon the clouds will begin to break for sunshine. Despite the sun, our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night will be frosty with patchy clouds and temperatures tumbling into the lower to mid 20s. Thursday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Thursday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Friday there could be a stray shower or snow shower around. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Our next system tries to make its way in on Saturday. At this point, it looks like it stays to our south and we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries around. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s. Monday we will have some snow showers with a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with flurries around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s.