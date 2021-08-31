Midday Forecast, Tuesday August 31, 2021

Today we will have a front stalling across Central PA. Today there will be variable cloudiness with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We will see more rainfall in southern counties later this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light. Tonight with the front stalled to our south, remnants of Ida will start to make its way into Pennsylvania. Tonight we will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. At times, the rain will fall at heavy rates. If you live in an area prone to flooding, you will want to prepare for the potential of flooding on Wednesday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties from 8:00 AM Wednesday until 8:00 AM Thursday. Again, remember if you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around do not drown. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler due to clouds and rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. We will continue to see rainfall Wednesday night. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the 50s.

Thursday after some lingering showers and clouds in the morning, by the afternoon high pressure builds in. Thursday afternoon we will become mostly sunny. Despite the sunshine, with the amount of water we see on Wednesday, we could have river flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Little Juniata River at Spruce Creek starting midnight until 9:00 PM Thursday. A Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg from 9:00 PM tonight until 11:20 PM Thursday. A Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from 4:00 AM Wednesday until further notice and a Flood Warning for the Youghiogheny River near Confluence from 10:08 PM tonight until 1:41 AM Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest and will be light. Friday night we will have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures on Friday night will drop into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day Saturday, a front may start to move in bringing us a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday temperatures will be in the 70s.