Midday forecast Tuesday, August 17, 2021

After last week’s heat and humidity, there was some relief felt over the weekend. Unfortunately, the relief won’t last long as humidity returns to the region. It will also be quite grey with rain for the majority of the week.

Tuesday will be another cloudy and cool day across the region. Highs will once again only reach into the 70s for the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also make their way through the region. You’ll notice that muggy conditions returned and are here to stay.

It will remain cloudy overnight and showers and storms will become more widespread. Late overnight and leading into Wednesday, rain will turn steadier. It will be muggy and slightly warm with low in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday is set to be the wettest day of the week. Rain will become steadier and even become heavy at times. A thunderstorm may also be occasionally embedded. After multiple rounds of rain earlier in the week, additional rainfall means flooding will be possible. You will want to keep an eye on local creeks and streams, along with well known poor drainage areas. Highs will just fall short of 80 degrees in most spots.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer with highs breaking 80 degrees in some spots. The week will come to a close with similar conditions. The region will hold onto some of the cloud cover Friday and there will be more chances for showers and thunders.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer once the weekend arrives. Highs are expected to reach into the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a mix of clouds and sun for both days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will sweep through Saturday. There will also be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday.

By the new week, conditions look to clear out and calm. There will be a mix of clouds and sun for both Monday and Tuesday.