Midday Forecast, Tuesday April 21, 2020

A cold front is moving through today. We will have a variable cloudy sky this afternoon with a shower or two. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s for southern counties. Northern counties will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Late in the day there could be some flurries in higher elevations. Our winds will be from the west. It will be quite blustery with winds sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. We will continue a cooler weather pattern throughout the week. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a slowly clearing sky. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Huntingdon County until 9:00 AM on Wednesday. We will all have temperatures below or around freezing, but Huntingdon County is now in its growing season and that is why the Freeze Warning has been issued there.

Wednesday we will have sun to start and then clouds increase. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s with a variable cloudy sky. Thursday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. Low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday we will start off with showers and then clouds will break as the day moves along. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night our temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have patchy clouds. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. By Saturday afternoon showers will arrive. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night there will be a cloudy sky with showers. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Another system will move in on Sunday. This will bring us another cloudy day with rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday there will be clouds with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach on the lower to mid 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are now in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness.