Midday Forecast, Thursday October 21, 2021

Today a cold front will start to make its way into the area. Today we will have clouds thickening with showers by late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will continue to have showers with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower in spots. Friday winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. There could be some rain moving in late in the day on Sunday for our southern counties. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy with rainfall. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures on Tuesday will make it into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with times of rain. Most of the rain will be during the morning hours. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few lingering showers and drizzle. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s.