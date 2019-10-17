Midday forecast Thursday, October 17, 2019

Conditions turned windy after the cold front that passed through with rain yesterday. Last nights temperatures were around average, but it was the wind that made it feel cooler. Highs will gradually warm into the low 50s today but wind speeds at 15 to 25 MPH and gusts of 45 to 50 MPH will make it feel more like 40 degrees. A mainly cloudy sky has produced some very light showers in spots but there have been peaks of sunshine today.

It will be variably cloudy tonight and a stray shower may still pass through some spots. Otherwise, conditions will be drying out. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

Fortunately, things will dry out through the end of the week. It will be partly to mostly sunny Friday, but it won’t feel much warmer. Winds will die down, but highs will only reach into the mid-50s. With a mostly clear sky it will be a cold night with lows dipping into the low to mid 30s. Dry conditions will carry over into the weekend and temperatures will return to average. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and highs will reach into the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will begin to build in Sunday. Therefore, the region may see some sunshine to start the day before cloud cover increases. Temperatures will be around average with highs reaching into the low 60s. However, some showers will also begin to creep into the area especially in southern Pennsylvania.

It’ll be a cloudy and wet start to the new work week. Light rain is expected Monday throughout the day, but it will be warm with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s. It will remain cloudy into Tuesday and rain will begin to diminish. However, some scattered showers will still hang around the region. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s.

Conditions will clear out by the middle of the week, but it will be cooler and breezy. A mix of cloud and sun will be seen Wednesday, and highs will only reach into the 50s for the day. Similar conditions will be seen Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs expected in the low 50s.