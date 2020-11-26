Midday Forecast, Thursday November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving! This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers and drizzle around. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with a bit of drizzle. Our low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have clouds slowly tyring to break for some peeks of sunshine. It looks likie it will stay rather cloudy with drizzle will also hang around.. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night there will be a rather cloudy sky with drizzle.

Staurday morning we will have lingering drizzle and then it moves on out. Saturday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Our low temperatures will be in the 40s. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with rainfall moving through. Otherwise, we will stay cloudy. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a windy and brisk day. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be a blustery and chilly day. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers switching to snow showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday will also be quite cold. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also be blustery with a few scattered snow showers and flurries. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.