Midday Forecast, Thursday November 25, 2021

On this Thanksgiving we will have a rather cloudy day with showers developing. There also could be a shower or two early in the day. Temperatures on this Thanksgiving day will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some locations may make it into the 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with rainfall switching to snow showers. Temperatures will dip to the lower 30s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. It will be a cold and blustery day. Use caution if you are planning on going shopping on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will make the air feel colder with winds from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with some flurries. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Late Saturday night snow showers move in.Sunday we will have a cloudy sky with snow showers. Some snow could accumulate on the ground. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the 20s. Monday we will have temperatures in the 30s. Monday we will have scattered snow showers. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s.

Tuesday we will have clouds, some sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have sun to start the clouds will move in. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the 40s.