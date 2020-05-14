Midday Forecast, Thursday May 14, 2020

High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Finally, we will see some seasonable air here in Central PA. Our average high temperatures for Mid-May are in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and that is where we will be at the end of the week. Today will will have variable cloudiness with showers and drizzle around. This evening there could even be a thunderstorm. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Friday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could contain stronger winds and heavier downpours. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may even soar into the 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The warmth sticks around for the weekend.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. We will also have some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night we will have patchy clouds around with a few showers.

Monday there will be lingering showers around. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers around. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between three to five miles per hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday we will have clouds with some sun along with a shower or two. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday there will be variable cloudiness with again a few showers. Low temperatures on Thursday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s.