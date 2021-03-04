Midday Forecast, Thursday March 4, 2021

Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery, making the air feel cooler. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the teens and lower 20s.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with clouds. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. It will be another blustery day. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night we will have patchy clouds and a few flurries cannot be ruled out. Our low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from ten to fifteen miles an hour from the northwest. Saturday night we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could even be a sprinkle or flurry around. Sunday there will be some clouds to start and then we will become partly to mostly sunny. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will soar into the lower 60s. Wednesday we will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday night clouds move in and showers develop. Thursday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers around. Our winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 50s.