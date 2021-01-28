Midday Forecast, Thursday January 28, 2021

Today we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight will be chilly. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a snow shower or two. We could see a snow squall too, so use caution and watch for changing visibility Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be blustery. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens again.

Saturday high pressure will be in place. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night there will be patchy clouds as temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with snowfall. At this point, it does look like we will be dealing with accumulating snowfall. As Sunday draws closer, we will have a better idea of what to expect. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday will be cloudy with snow showers. Winds on Monday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday a snow shower or two cannot be ruled out, mainly in the morning hours. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.