Midday Forecast, Thursday January 16, 2020

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Most of the snow shower activity today will be in the northwest and in the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures today will drop as the day goes on, we will start near 40 and then drop. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite windy. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, and Centre Counties until 7:00 PM. This will make the air feel colder. With the winds, there could be even some snow squalls. The Laurel Highlands and northwestern counties could see a bit of accumulating snowfall today. In some of the bands, some areas could see 1-3″ today. Today temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens as winds diminish. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

Friday we will have a sun to start then clouds will increase. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night clouds will thicken and at this time, it looks more like some snowfall will develop early Saturday. Temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday we will be cloudy with a wintry mix. We will start Saturday with a burst of snow before it turns into some sleet, freezing rain, and even rain during the afternoon hours. At this time, it looks like the Laurel Highlands will briefly see snow then turn to ice and rain. Counties below I-80 will have a up to a few inches of snow then sleet and ice. North of I-80 it looks to be like a few inches of snow and just a little bit of ice. Saturday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday night we will fall into the teens. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will also be a flurry or two. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens with a clear sky. We haven’t seen cold air like this much this year, so make sure to check on your neighbors, and also make sure your pets are warm. Wednesday there will be sunshine with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.