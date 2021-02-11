Midday Forecast, Thursday February 11, 2021

Today will be a cloudy day, once the snowfall tapers. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 20s. Some spots may near 30 degrees this afternoon. Winds on today will be from the east southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Again, today use caution while traveling. Tonight temperatures will fall into the twenties.

Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries around. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have clouds thickening with snow developing later in the day. Another disturbance will bring another round of snowfall for late Saturday into Sunday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night into Sunday snow will fall at a steady pace. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the teens.

Sunday we will have some snow early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel colder. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the teens. Monday is looking like a chilly day. Some spots may not make it out of the teens. Most of us will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine and a few flurries. Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Monday night will be cloudy with snow developing.

Tuesday we will see another system it will be a cloudy day with snow or a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the teens. Wednesday we will see some flurries lingering early and then clouds will try to break. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the teens to lower 20s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday will be another cloudy day with a wintry mix. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Friday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 30s.