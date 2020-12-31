Midday Forecast, Thursday December 31, 2020

Today will be rather cloudy. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight, for New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be in the 30s and we will start to see our next low-pressure system approaching. It will not be a great for traveling on New Year’s Day. It looks like we will be dry over night with the precipitation beginning early Friday morning.

Friday we will have a cloudy day with freezing rain turning to rain as the day goes on. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset Counties from 10:00 AM New Years Day until 10:00 PM. The Winter Storm Watch for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and Centre starts at 1:00 PM on New Year’s Day until 1:00 AM on Saturday. This will make for a very slick and icy start to 2021. We could see a .25 of an inch of ice accumulating. If you are traveling, you will want to stay up to date with the weather. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have a lingering shower early and then a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday will also be a blustery day. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers and snow showers mixed in. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Calmer weather will make its way in next week. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s with a clear sky. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.