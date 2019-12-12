Midday Forecast, Thursday December 12, 2019

Today we will have sunshine mixing with some clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a light southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s. There will be a partly clear sky tonight.

Friday we will start the day with sunshine. As the day goes on, clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. By Friday evening, some showers, freezing rain, and snow showers will arrive. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday will be a cloudy day with a chilly rain. Our winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s with showers switching to snow showers.

Sunday will be blustery. We will have winds on Sunday from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky with some snow showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few snow showers on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day as a low pressures system moves in. At this time it looks like we will have some snowfall. We will keep you up to date as this could change. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday temperatures will reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.