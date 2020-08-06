Morning Forecast, Thursday August 6, 2020

This morning our southern counties could see a shower but most will have a variable cloudy sky. This morning temperatures are in the 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine here in Central PA. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and some peeks of sunshin. Friday we will also have some showers and thunderstorms around. Our high temperatures on Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Friday there will be a light southeasterly breeze. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night we will have a mainly clear sky. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny. On Monday, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. This is warm for this time of the year, and it will also be a humid day. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday there will be a partly cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon hours. Winds on Wednesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will see temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s. Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s. This is where our average high temperatures should be for early August.