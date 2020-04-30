Midday Forecast, Thursday April 30, 2020

This afternoon the rain will taper off to showers and we will have variable cloudiness. Use caution if you are traveling there could be some ponding on the roadways. Also if your basement is prone to flooding, you may want to take precautions. The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties until 2:00 PM. For Eastern Centre County an Areal Flood Advisory has been issued until 4:45 PM. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a few showers.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. Our rain chances should end as Friday goes along. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be a partially clear sky. Our low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday there will be clouds increasing with a few showers arriving. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Showers continue Sunday night into Monday morning.

After a few lingering showers Monday morning, clouds will break and we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our low temperatures on Tuesday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s. Wednesday we will have a partly sunny sky. Winds on Wednesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.