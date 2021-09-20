Midday Forecast, Monday September 20, 2021

Today we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a low temperature in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will a rather cloudy day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Late Tuesday showers will begin to arrive. Winds on Tuesday will be form the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Wednesday a low pressure system will make its way in for the first day of fall. This system will bring a soaking rain to us for the middle half of the week. Wednesday we will be cloudy with times of rain. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will continue to see some rainfall. Our low temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. If you come across a roadway covered in water, make sure to turn around and take an alternate route.

Thursday we will see rainfall early tapering off to showers as the day progresses. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. There will be a chill in the air. Friday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have high pressure building in, by the afternoon we will have a mostly sunny sky. Friday night temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday we will also have sunshine and only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 70s.