Midday Forecast, Monday October 18, 2021

Today will be cool with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Autumn has returned to Central PA. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel even cooler. Tonight we will have a clear sky with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday high pressure will be in place across the region. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is seasonable for this time in October. Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures Tuesday night fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday high pressure stays in place. Wednesday we will see sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds.

Thursday a cold front will start to make its way into the area. Thursday we will have clouds thickening with showers by afternoon. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will continue to have showers with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday showers taper off early then there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Friday winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.