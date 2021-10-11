Midday Forecast, Monday October 11, 2021

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast and will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight there will be variable cloudiness.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A very weak cold front will try to pass through in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, but a few locations could see a shower. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday we will see sunshine with just a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mainly clear sky. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west and will be light.

Friday we will have clouds increasing. Late Friday there could be some showers. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night will be cloudy with showers.

Saturday morning a cold front will move through. This will bring us showers early in the day, but they will taper off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night the sky will begin to clear. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday high pressure moves in. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time in October.