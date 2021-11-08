Midday Forecast, Monday November 8, 2021

Today high pressure is in place and we will see blue sky and sunshine. High temperatures today will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be light from the west. Tonight there will be clear conditions as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be light from the west. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Wednesday we will see sunshine and a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west and will be light. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the 40s.

Thursday we will start off with sunshine but clouds will increase through the day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night we will be cloudy with showers moving in.

Friday there will be a variable cloudy sky with showers around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles. Friday night we will have a rather cloudy sky.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We could see a lingering shower or two. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures drop into the 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. We will also see showers around with a bit of a wintry mix on the ridgetops. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.