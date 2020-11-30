Midday Forecast, Monday November 30, 2020

Today we will have a low-pressure system moving across the area. This will bring us a soaking rain tapering to showers as the afternoon continues. Some spots could pick up over an inch of rainfall. It will also become windy through the day. Winds today will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today’s high temperatures will be in the 40s, and with the rain it will feel cooler. Tonight showers will switch over to some snow showers as temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers again turning to snow showers. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson County starting at 4 AM on Tuesday until Wednesday at noon. Cambria and Somerset it begins at midnight until Wednesday at 7:00 AM. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisories could pick up over 3″ of snowfall in spots through Wednesday morning. Tuesday will also be quite blustery. Winds on Tuesday will be sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the west. Gusts will be higher. Use caution while traveling Tuesday. Snow showers could reduce visibility and make roadways icy and slick. Tuesday our high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night we will continue to have snow showers around with low temperatures falling into the 20s.

Wednesday will be a cold and blustery day. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine along with some flurries. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night will be frosty with patchy clouds and temperatures tumbling into the lower to mid 20s. Thursday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Thursday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Our next system tries to make its way in on Saturday. At this point, it looks like it stays to our south and we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries around. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s. Monday we will have some flurries early and then a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.