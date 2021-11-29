Midday Forecast, Monday November 29, 2021

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel colder. Tonight we will be cloudy with some snowfall into Tuesday morning. Northwestern counties could pick up a few inches. Further to the south and east, it will be a dusting to an inch.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday after morning snow showers, we will have a rather cloudy sky. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be a milder day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with showers. This is due to another clipper system moving into Central PA. Potentially some snow showers in higher elevations late Thursday night into Friday morning. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a shower or flurry. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday we will have clouds and some sunshine. Sunday night will be cloudy. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 30s. Monday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s.