Midday Forecast, Monday November 15, 2021

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers in our northern counties and in the Laurel Highlands. We could also see flurries further east. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but it will feel colder It will be a very blustery day. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wind gusts will be even stronger. Tonight the snow showers taper off and we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. We will have a partially clear sky. Wednesday we will have a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds increase Thursday and showers arrive. A cold front will move through on Thursday. Winds on Thursday west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Friday we will have a shower or a bit of a mix in the morning then we will have variable cloudiness. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday high pressure will build in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be light from the south. Saturday we will have a mis of sun and clouds. Saturday night we will be mainly clear. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Monday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.