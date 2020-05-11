Midday Forecast, Monday May 11, 2020

Today there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers. Some higher elevations may see a few snowflakes mixed in. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will be near 50 degrees. Winds today will be strong. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour with gusts even higher. This will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. You will want to cover sensitive plants because there could be some frost into Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Jefferson, Clearfield, Cameron, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset Counties until Tuesday at 9:00 AM. A Freeze Advisory has been issued for Huntingdon County until 9:00 AM. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night the will be patchy clouds.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Finally we will see some seasonable air here in Central PA. Our average high temperatures for Mid-May are in the upper 60s to lower 70s and that is where we will be at the end of the week. Thursday clouds will increase and showers will develop later in the day. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The warmth sticks around for the weekend. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. We will also have some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we will have patchy clouds around with a few showers. Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine after a few lingering showers Monday morning. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.