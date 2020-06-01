Midday Forecast, Monday June 1, 2020

Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures today will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure is over Central PA. As the week goes on, the cool and refreshing air will be replaced by some warmth and humidity. Today winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have clouds rolling in with showers arriving by tomorrow morning. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday we will have some showers and then a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a cloudy night with a few showers. A low pressure system will begin to move in on Wednesday. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday will be a milder day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the upper 70s t o lower 80s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Showers linger into early Thursday morning. As the day goes on, clouds should break for some sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday low temperatures will fall into upper 50s to lower 60ss. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. After a few days of unsettled weather, high pressure will return to the area on Sunday. We will have a mostly sunny day. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. Winds on Monday will be form the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.