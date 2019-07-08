Midday Forecast, Monday July 8, 2019

We will finally break out of the humid and wet weather pattern across Central Pennsylvania today. We will have a few lingering showers today with variable cloudiness. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will become more comfortable today with lower humidity. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be refreshing tonight compared to the past week where it has been so muggy.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the region on Tuesday. We will have a partly to mostly sunny sky on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Even though it will be a warm day, it will be comfortable with low dew points. Wednesday will also be a nice day. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be more humid on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some thunderstorms could contain downpours and gusty winds. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through on Friday. Friday showers will continue early in the day before they taper off. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend is looking nice and mostly dry. Saturday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a great day to head outdoors, just make sure to wear sunscreen. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. There could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s.