Midday Forecast, Monday July 5, 2021

This week will start of hot and humid before we see a cool down by the weekend. Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures today will soar into the upper 80s. Some spots could near 90 degrees. We will also be dealing with humidity thanks to a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be very similar. We will have a mix of sun and clouds. With the daytime heat and humidity a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds.

Wednesday we will have a system approaching from the west. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. By Wednesday afternoon some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.