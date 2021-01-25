Midday Forecast, Monday January 25, 2021

Today will be cloudy as a low-pressure system begins to move into Central Pennsylvania. It will create difficult travel tonight into Tuesday afternoon. At the onset, it will start as snow, and then turning into a wintry mix into Tuesday morning. Expect freezing rain, sleet, and snowfall with this winter storm.

The most ice accumulation will happen in the southwestern counties, so the National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning for Somerset and Bedford counties. It begins at 3:00 PM until Tuesday at noon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Blair, Cambria and Huntingdon beginning at 9:00 PM until noon tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory for Clearfield, Cameron, Elk and Centre for midnight until 1:00 PM Tuesday. Roadways will become slick and icy and visibility will be reduced.

As you head further north and west, this is where we expect the most snowfall accumulations. There could be between 2-4” locally in the eastern counties. As you head more south and west, there will be less accumulating snowfall, but more ice accumulations. Remember with more of a mix, we will see less snowfall, with snow staying around longer, expect less of a mix. Temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast and will be light.

Tuesday this will slowly taper off as the day goes along. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and some sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a rather cloudy sky.

We are watching Thursday as another winter storm could impact us, at this point it looks like it stays to our south and east. Thursday we will have a cloudy sky. If the system moves further north, there could be more snow and we will keep an eye out as the week progresses. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night will be chilly. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens.

Friday we will have clouds and sunshine with a flurry or two. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens again. Saturday high pressure will be in place. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night there will be patchy clouds as temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few snow showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness with snow showers.