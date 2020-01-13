Midday Forecast, Monday January 13, 2020

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few peeks of sunshine. We will have high clouds moving in from a system to our south, but it will only bring us clouds because high pressure is in place. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be light from the south. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower to mid 30s with patchy clouds.

Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. In the afternoon there could be a shower or two and some drizzle. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is well above average for this time in January. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 30s. Winds from the south will usher in this milder air. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s with a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes on, clouds will take over the sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a cloudy sky there also could be a shower or snow shower.

Another system will move through on Thursday. At this time, it doesn’t look like it will bring too much precipitation. We will have a variable cloudy sky with sprinkles and flurries mixed in early in the day. Then we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel cooler. Thursday temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have a sun to start then clouds will increase. Winds on Friday will be form the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night a wintry mix will arrive. Temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday we will be cloudy with showers and snow showers. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a better idea of the precipitation types as the week goes on. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.