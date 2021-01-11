Midday Forecast, Monday January 11, 2021

This afternoon we will have clouds break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots will near 40 degrees. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

It will be a frosty start to Tuesday. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday we will have a partly sunny sky. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have more sun compared to clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a variable cloudy sky.

Thursday we will start the day off with some sunshine mixed in, but then the clouds will thicken. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday is when we will see the next low-pressure system in Central PA. At this point it looks like to will be a cloudy day with showers and snow showers mixed in. The snow showers will be mainly in our higher elevations. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. We will be cloudy overnight with some snow showers.

Saturday will be a blustery day. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers and flurries. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday there will be some flurries around otherwise clouds mix in with some sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.