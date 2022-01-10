Midday Forecast, Monday January 10, 2022

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will also see lake effect snow showers. Use caution while you travel. High temperatures today will only be in the lower to mid 20s. With winds from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour, it will feel more like we are in the single digits for most of the day. Make sure to bundle up if you have to be outside, also remember to keep your pets warm too. Tonight into Tuesday morning temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens. There could be a few flurries and snow showers around with patchy clouds.

Tuesday we will have another quite cold day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday we will have a sunshine mixing with some clouds. Tuesday night temperatures will be back into the single digits to lower teens. Wednesday will be more seasonable. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Friday will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have a partly cloudy day. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s.

Saturday a low pressure system will attempt to move in. This will bring us a cloudy sky with snow showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday high pressure will build into Central PA. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the teens to lower 20s. Monday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.