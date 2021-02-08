Midday Forecast, Monday February 8, 2021

Today our high temperatures will reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. In our northern counties today there could be a snow shower or two. Our winds today will be from the southwest and they will be light. This week will be active with disturbances moving through. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. Tonight will be cloudy with some snowfall.

Tuesday an Alberta Clipper will move through Central PA. We will have a cloudy sky with some light snowfall. There could also be a mix in spots. Most of the snowfall will be earlier in the day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Use caution while you travel, there could be times with some lowered visibility and icy road conditions. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Late Wednesday another round of snow starts to move in. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday night we will have snow showers into Thursday. Thursday our next system approaches. It looks like Thursday afternoon there will be some snow showers and then a bit of a wintry mix. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east southeast between five to ten miles an hour.Again, Thursday use caution while traveling. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the twenties.

Friday we will have some lingering snow showers early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Late Saturday another quick hitting system approaches. Sunday we will have some snow or a wintry mix at first then a rather cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 20s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel colder. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Monday is looking like a chilly day. Some spots may not make it out of the teens. Most of us will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine and a few flurries.