Midday Forecast, Monday February 15, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties until 1:00 PM on Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been put in place for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Clearfield, Elk, Cameron, Somerset, Bedford and Centre Counties beginning today at 7 AM until Tuesday at 1:00 PM. A winter storm with mixed precipitation will move through the area. At this time, it looks like it will begin as snow briefly in the morning, we get a quick afternoon break, and then transition into sleet and freezing rain this evening. Southern counties will not see a lot of snow, but could ice accumulations leading to also dangerous road conditions and lowered visibility.

Southern counties will see a trace to an inch of snowfall. Southern counties could then see ice accumulations up to .50 of an inch. In Cambria, Blair, northern Huntingdon, Clearfield, and Jefferson could see 1-3” of snowfall and then a transition to sleet, and possibly freezing rain. If there is more of a mix, expect lower snowfall amounts. Our most northern counties could see all of this as more of a snow and pick up 3-6 inches before transitioning to sleet. This will pick up late Monday night, and then Tuesday it will all taper off by afternoon. Again, if you are out traveling, use caution visibility will be lowered, along with icy and slick road conditions. Prepare to give yourself a lot of extra time to travel.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be light between five to ten miles an hour from the north. Today we will have snowfall along with a wintry mix. We will continue to have a wintry mix overnight with temperatures staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday this all tapers off leaving us with a cloudy sky by afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Tuesday night we will have a clearing sky.

High pressure will be in place on Wednesday. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night clouds will thicken and temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s.

Thursday our next system will move in. It looks like we start with snow on Thursday and then it turns into a wintry mix with freezing rain, we could even see plain rain on Thursday too. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. The wintry mix continues overnight before tapering off on Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday night temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s. Friday we will have a few snow showers early and then a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine.