Midday Forecast, Monday December 7, 2020

Today will be quite chilly with a variable cloudy sky. In the laurel highlands there will be a few snow showers and flurries. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds and temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Tuesday will also be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. The northwesterly wind will make the air feel even colder. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Wednesday will be more seasonable. Wednesday we will have high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Some higher elevations may see a few flurries. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have partly sunny conditions and temperatures will be climbing. Our high temperatures on Thursday will reach the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. It is this southerly wind that will usher in milder air in. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday clouds will be on the increase ahead of a low-pressure system. Later on Saturday showers will develop. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be mild ahead of the system moving in. Saturday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky and some showers. Sunday will be cloudy with some rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s and showers will switch to snow showers. Monday there will be colder air in Central PA. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 20s.