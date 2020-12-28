Midday Forecast, Monday December 28, 2020

Today will be cloudy with a few sprinkles and flurries around. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with a few flurries. Tomorrow we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery and make the air feel colder. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine along with some snow showers and flurries in spots early. They will taper off as the day goes on, and we see more sunshine in the afternoon. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the teens with a clear sky. It will be quite cold into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will have some sunshine to start, but then clouds will thicken. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday will be a cloudy day with some showers around. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest ushering in this milder air. Thursday night this will turn into a steady rain to ring in 2021.

Friday to kick off the new year we will be cloudy with rain, and we will see some snowflakes mixed in. Friday our high temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday high pressure builds in. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s.