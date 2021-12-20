Midday Forecast, Monday December 20, 2021

Today high pressure will be in Central PA. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will be a relatively quiet week for us here in Central PA. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight we will be partially clear. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow we will have times of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south and will be light. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will dip into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the southwest. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south and will be light.

Christmas Day looks quite mild. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Christmas Day will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Christmas Day will be cloudy with some showers. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.